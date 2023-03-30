Lakers News: Nate Pierre-Louis Wins 2022-23 Kia NBA G League Sportsmanship Award

With all the attention on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season, fans can oftentimes forget about their G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers.

South Bay has turned into a great developmental program that’s helped prospects grow into worthwhile contributors for the parent team. So far this year, players like Max Christie, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. have spent time with South Bay honing their skills and getting live-game reps to aid in their growth as professional basketball players.

While those three may find themselves contributing at the NBA level at some point, some of South Bay’s less heralded prospects are worth mentioning as well. For example, forward Nate Pierre-Louis has been with the organization for the past couple of seasons after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Although Pierre-Louis has yet to make the on-court impact he’s probably hoped for, he has earned recognition for his off-court demeanor and efforts as he was recently named the winner of the G League Sportsmanship Award, via South Bay:

Congrats to our guy @Nate_PL on taking home this years Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award 🏆🎉#SBLakers pic.twitter.com/6annhbbq4E — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) March 29, 2023

The award is named after the late Jason Collier, who was a shining example of a teammate and person during his career between the G League and NBA. Collier unfortunately passed away in 2005, though his legacy lives on in the Sportsmanship Award.

It’s a special honor for Pierre-Louis as the award is voted on by all his peers in the G League. By all accounts, Pierre-Louis is an upstanding player and person who has earned the respect of his teammates and coaching staff. He also became the second South Bay member to win the award, with the first being Andre Ingram who won it following the 2021-22 season.

Outside of basketball activities, the forward is also a key figure in the Lakers’ community service events throughout the year. For example, he has volunteered to serve food to underprivileged communities through the Union Rescue Mission program.

South Bay Lakers fall in first round to Rio Grande Valley Vipers

While Pierre-Louis earned the Sportsmanship Award, his team South Bay unfortunately couldn’t pull out a win as they lost in the first round to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Shaquille Harrison led the Lakers in scoring with 27 points but was outdueled by TyTy Washington, who poured in 30 points for the Vipers.

