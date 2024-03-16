Lakers News: Nets’ Dennis Schroder Calls Out D’Angelo Russell’s ‘Immaturity’ Over Darvin Ham Comments

D’Angelo Russell is playing some of the best basketball of his career and is a large reason why the Los Angeles Lakers are in a position to move up the standings.

Despite a lackluster performance against the Sacramento Kings, Russell remains integral to the Lakers’ success as he’s one of the few players on the team who is able to score in bunches. He’s also an above-average playmaker who can keep the offense on schedule when LeBron James sits.

There’s been a noticeable shift in Russell’s attitude as of late as he’s been more vocal about his ability to shrug off the outside noise and focus on basketball. However, he also raised some eyebrows when he made comments about head coach Darvin Ham and former Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder’s relationship, which he said didn’t allow him and Ham to build a relationship last season.

Schroder didn’t take too kindly when he heard Russell’s comments and called out his former teammate’s immaturity, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

Dennis Schroder on D'Angelo Russell's comments: "I don't understand it. But at the end of the day, it just shows off immaturity. You're not really mature if you’re just keeping somebody's name in his mouth and just running it. I don't understand." #Nets #LAL #Lakers — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 15, 2024

It was no secret that Ham and Schroder had a good relationship on and off the floor dating back to their days with the Atlanta Hawks, though it was a little odd to hear Russell call out Schroder by name specifically. However, that seems right in line with Russell’s personality as he’s never been shy to speak his mind and be as honest as possible.

There were some gripes about Russell’s minutes compared to Schroder last season and there could be some truth to Ham’s preferential treatment not allowing for his relationship with Russell to improve.

Regardless, it seems that Ham and Russell have at least been able to iron out some of their differences and reach a mutual understanding of what he needs the guard to do for Los Angeles to be successful.

LeBron James praises D’Angelo Russell for not wavering despite trade rumors

After the month of December, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Russell would be traded because of his lackluster play and contract situation. However, he made the front office reconsider by putting up scorching shooting splits after the new year.

LeBron James praised Russell for not wavering despite the trade rumors and the Lakers are now reaping the benefits.

