Lakers News: Nike Unveils LeBron 23 Shoes To Celebrate 40K Points

As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ career begins to come to a close, evaluating where he stands in terms of all-time greats has been a common conversation. His ability to play All-NBA caliber basketball at 40-years-old is something no player has ever done and he is showing no signs of slowing down to this point.

The accolades speak for themselves with 21 All-Star appearances, four NBA titles, 21 All-NBA nods, four MVPs and four Finals MVPs. To put the cherry on top, he surpassed fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to secure the all-time scoring record, a record that was expected by many to withstand the test of time.

Despite being regarded as a great passer and playmaker, James still dominates with his physical playstyle. To commemorate his historic accomplishment of reaching 40,000 points last season, Nike is releasing a special colorway for James’ new signature shoe, the LeBron 23, via House of Heat:

Official Images at the Nike LeBron 23 😳🥇 pic.twitter.com/nSOwwtgZvf — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 30, 2025

The shoe is called “40K Points” and it is set to drop on Oct. 3 to honor the historic day of James making a milestone in basketball history. This release features both adult and kid sizes, retailing for $210.

What makes this colorway special is a metallic, iridescent upper that changes between gold, orange and green. It also includes James’ crown emblem along the side panel, his signature engraved in gold on the tongue and a “40K” badge stitched at the heel.

Lastly, the shoes are included in special packaging to separate it from different releases, adding to that commemorative feel. Inside the box will be unique memorabilia, including a timeline booklet focusing on the star’s key moments leading up to his journey to 40,000 points and a “40K” pin packaged in a velvet pouch.

Overall, it’s a nice touch from Nike to celebrate James climbing the mountaintop of the NBA and reward for fans to get their hands on a commemorative pair of LeBron 23s.

LeBron James shares valuable message to young athletes

At this respective stage of his career, LeBron James is in a dynamic role as a player and mentor. He is in a position to pass it forward in terms of what it takes to be a great in the NBA, like passing the torch to Luka Doncic.

However, his teammates are not the only ones who could learn from him as young athletes all over the world look up to James. Recognizing his platform, the Akron native shared a valuable message to athletes looking to be great in their respective sports.

