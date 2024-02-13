Pau Gasol: It’s Our Responsibility To Pass Down Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Mindset To Younger Generation

Last week finally saw the unveiling of the first of three Kobe Bryant statues that will grace the plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony brought back many legends of the Los Angeles Lakers including Phil Jackson, Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol, amongst others.

There were a lot of stories told and memories brought back as the different speakers remembered so many different moments they shared with the Lakers icon. And of course that brought out emotions from many of those in attendance.

Gasol, as one of Kobe’s closest friends, was very emotional of course and discussed his feelings in an appearance on The LADE Show with his former teammate Lamar Odom and Aron Cohen, noting that wishing Kobe and Gianna were there, but knowing they weren’t really triggered those feelings:

“A lot of mixed emotions. A lot of memories come to the surface just by being there, seeing a lot of familiar faces. But that desire of wanting Kobe and Gigi to be there to enjoy those moments with everybody else, with the family. At the same time understanding that that’s not the case just really kind of triggered them. And seeing how people got emotional.”

It is great to remember those amazing times, but they also serve as a reminder that Kobe isn’t here anymore and that brings about such a conflicted feeling. Gasol and Odom both spent a lot of time with Bryant during their stint with the Lakers and have such great memories and the ceremony was a reminder of those times.

Of course everyone remembers Kobe’s amazing work ethic and mindset to do whatever is necessary to be the absolute best. It is something that many who were close to him took from him and now Gasol feels it is their responsibility to pass that mindset on to the younger generation:

“I think it’s also our responsibility as we are here to be able to spread that mindset as much as we can to the younger generation. In this world that is fast-moving, everything is in your phone, you can get anything quickly in an easier way. But there’s no replacement for hard work, for dedication, for commitment. That approach that he had in pushing everyone and the kids to be the best version of themselves, the best they can be and that only comes with commitment. With passion, but commitment. So we should definitely do that as much as we can.”

The legacy of Kobe Bryant will forever live on because people like Gasol and all of those closest to him will never let it die out. That mindset is something that would benefit anyone in any walk of life and Gasol is simply wanting to improve all people through it, just as Kobe would have wanted.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reflects on Kobe Bryant statue ceremony

All of those in attendance of the Kobe Bryant statue unveiling had their own feelings and experiences and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, another of Kobe’s closest friends, reflected on his feelings as well.

“Much like some of those trips I would take with him to see a piece of art, you would often feel like you were in the presence of the artist even though the artist wasn’t there. I hope that’s what that place and that statue becomes for his fans around the world.

“Just a place to go and feel his presence and feel his inspiration in our lives. That’s certainly what was running through my mind as I was sitting there with my family, taking in a beautiful moment.”

