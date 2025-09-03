Lakers News: Pau Gasol Enjoyed Taking Children To Sparks Game

The Los Angeles Lakers were fortunate to have a star like Pau Gasol representing the franchise during his playing days.

Gasol instantly became a beloved member of the Lakers family after he was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies and he went on to help lead the organization to three consecutive Finals and two championships alongside Kobe Bryant. Although his tenure with the team ended on a disappointing note, Gasol remains an integral figure in its history and is still cheered whenever he’s seen in public.

For example, he recently attended a Los Angeles Sparks game with his son and daughter and received cheers from the crowd. The Sparks are currently in the midst of a playoff push and wound up beating the Seattle Storm in a thrilling game to keep their hopes alive.

Following the exciting win, Gasol reflected on being back at Crypto.com Arena with his children, via his personal X account:

How many times have I walked this hallway…? And now, walking it with my children while I hold their hands ❤ pic.twitter.com/TKuAifW5mn — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 2, 2025

Gasol also noted how excited he is to have his kids take in a Sparks game and hopefully be inspired to pursue basketball and other sports, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s super cool, I’m super excited to be here to watch the Sparks, for my daughter to get exposed to women’s basketball and sports in general. I’m enjoying being a dad, enjoying being a girl dad and for her to get inspired.”

The growth in women’s sports has been a fun development the past few years, largely in part to stars like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers bringing in new fans to the WNBA. Aside from them, other women in sports such as track and field, gymnastics and tennis have been making waves and inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps.

Gasol has been a vocal advocate for women’s sports over the years and is an excellent ambassador to keep pushing the game forward. With how much the game has grown, Gasol noted that the face of leagues like the NBA don’t have to be American and the same should go for gender.

Pau Gasol super excited for Lakers season Luka Doncic leading the way

Like every Lakers fan, Pau Gasol was shocked when the team managed to trade for Luka Doncic. Although it still doesn’t feel real sometimes, Gasol acknowledged how excited he is for the upcoming Lakers season with Doncic leading the Lakers.

