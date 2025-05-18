Lakers News: Pau Gasol Grateful To Be Inducted In FIBA Hall Of Fame

Pau Gasol is a pillar of the Los Angeles Lakers organization after winning multiple championships alongside Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers acquired Gasol during the 2007-08 season from the Memphis Grizzlies and his fit with Bryant was seamless. The 7-footer was the most fundamentally sound big Bryant played with and it resulted in back-to-back rings in 2009 and 2010.

Besides being a two-time champion, Gasol was a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA and Rookie of the Year in 2001-02. That resume resulted in an induction to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, but his impact on the game goes beyond just his NBA contributions.

Gasol also did outstanding work over the years playing for his native country Spain in international tournaments. That resulted in him being inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame over the weekend, to which he expressed his gratitude:

It’s a true privilege to be part of the FIBA Hall of Fame alongside these amazing inductees, and specially with my family by my side. Thank you, @FIBA, for the recognition and for your continued efforts in promoting basketball around the world 👏🏼🏀 pic.twitter.com/3EXkMtMhDn — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 18, 2025

Gasol was a key component of the Spaining national team during the FIBA World Cup and the Olympics throughout his career. Playing alongside his younger brother Marc, who also played in L.A., they brought three medals back to their country.

While they did not bring home gold in the Olympics, two silver medals and one bronze is still an accomplishment due to how competitive the international basketball scene is. Regardless, Gasol put together an impressive career for himself and found himself in winning situations.

Through 18 years and 1,226 games played in the NBA, Gasol put up 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 50.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. His skillset transcended what a center was supposed to do during the early to mid-2000s and his impact on the game has now been recognized by two global organizations.

Pau Gasol recently visited with Rob Pelinka & Lakers at practice

Despite not playing anymore, Pau Gasol remains an advocate and prominent voice for the sport basketball. Gasol continues to support the Lakers, often attending games and practices in L.A.

Now that Luka Doncic is in town, there is a renewed buzz around the team and Gasol stopped by L.A.’s practice facility to visit with general manager Rob Pelinka, Doncic and LeBron James ahead of the start of the 2025 postseason run.

