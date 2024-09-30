Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Pau Gasol & Metta World Peace React To Passing Of Dikembe Mutombo
Dikembe Mutombo, Lakers
Oct 2, 2022; Saitama, JPN; Dikembe Mutombo gestures as he is introduced after the first quarter at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The basketball world lost one of its true legends as NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away at the age of 58 years old. Though he never played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Mutombo had many battles against the franchise, including in the 2001 NBA Finals as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mutombo was one of the best big men of his era, and one of the greatest defensive bigs of all-time known for his famous ‘finger wag’ after blocking a shot. He won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award four times while being an eight-time All-Star. He still ranks second in NBA history in blocked shots and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Some within the Lakers family paid tribute and offered their condolences to Mutombo and his family following the news of his passing, including Magic Johnson, Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace, who was a teammate of Mutombo in his final NBA season with the Houston Rockets:

In addition to everything he accomplished on the basketball court, Mutombo is also widely lauded for his humanitarian work off of it, particularly in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2007, he opened the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital named after his late mother in his hometown of Kinshasa. Through his Mutombo Foundation construction also began in 2020 on the Samuel Mutombo Institute of Science & Entrepreneurship, a modern pre-K through 6th-grade school named after his father. Mutombo was also a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics being a Global Ambassador as well as a member of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors.

Mutombo was truly a giant of the basketball world, but his reach on this earth extended far beyond that and he will truly be missed.

JJ Redick believes Lakers must improve physicality on defense

New Lakers head coach JJ Redick knows the team must make improvements defensively. Despite having arguably the best defensive big man in the NBA today in Anthony Davis, the Lakers have a lot of room for growth and Redick pinpointed one area that must improve.

“Obviously we need to increase our physicality,” Redick said at a recent press conference. “We need to be a better team in terms of contesting shots. We were in the bottom third of the league last year in that.

“I think what will be big for us in sort of the player development work that we’ve done defensively is we’ve talked a lot about having elite presentation and trying to create marginal indecision. That could be in a shift, that could be with low man help, that could be the big up to touch and drop.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Rob-pelinka

Lakers News: Rob Pelinka’s Role Has Not Changed Since Magic Johnson’s Resignation, Focused On ‘Doing The Work’

For more than a month, the Los Angeles Lakers stayed quiet after former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s…

The Lakers Find Recent Success by Getting Back to Basics

Written by: Josh Surdin This week the Lakers got back to what…
D'Angelo Russell,

Lakers Injury Update: X-Rays On D’Angelo Russell’s Ankle Came Back Negative, No MRI Needed

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed to go on a winning streak to keep their playoff hopes…
Austin Reaves, Lakers

Lakers Nation Exclusive: Austin Reaves Discusses Playing Point Guard In Preseason & Prospects Of Running L.A.’s Offense

Austin Reaves is having a promising preseason that suggests the guard is ready to take a step forward in his sophomore year…