Lakers News: Paul George Preaches Patience With Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers have the most talked about second-round draft pick in NBA history, that being Bronny James, who is the son of star LeBron James.

With the 2024-25 season just getting underway, there have been plenty of narratives and negative opinions flying Bronny’s way. This must be a lot for a 20-year-old as he is trying to become successful playing professional basketball.

However, it is fair to criticize a player’s performance, although that seems magnified for Bronny compared to his peers. The former USC Trojan needs time to develop and gain confidence in his game, which has been the case all along.

Patience is necessary for James to develop and that is what Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently preached, via Podcast P with Paul George:

“Obviously, I think it’s fair game. I think he shouldn’t be protected because he’s Bron’s son. Everybody is going to get criticized. Yeah, he was the 55th pick, but he’s also the son of the best or one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. It’s unfair to some degree, you don’t allow him to kind of navigate and find himself. This is a kid we talking about who’s trying to find his way in the NBA and trying to live out his dreams. No one starts out perfect at anything, he’s trying to find the NBA game, he’s trying to figure this out while doing something he can say no one has done ever that played before him. No one has played with their father. It’s a tough space for Bronny to be in, I loved what I saw that game where he was cooking. It felt like he found his rhythm, it felt like he was comfortable. He drowned out the noise, he played like himself, he let the game come to him and I think you saw a switch. But, you got to allow him to be a kid, man.”

That game George was referring to was the preseason finale when Bronny put up 17 points and four rebounds. Having that being the building block as he prepares to spend the majority of his rookie season in the G League is going to be a good thing for him.

The key is for Bronny to acknowledge that he can play at the NBA level and showcasing that he does not belong with the South Bay Lakers will be the first step in his development.

It’s cool to see him receive support from stars like George though, who previously expressed how cool it is that LeBron gets to play alongside his son.

Bronny James reflects on debut & playing alongside LeBron

Bronny James’ NBA debut is going to be etched into the history books after forming the first father-son duo in league history. He reflected on how he played in his first minutes on the court and playing next to LeBron.

