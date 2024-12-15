Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Completes Master’s Degree At Xavier University

One feel-good story for the Los Angeles Lakers has been two-way guard Quincy Olivari, who made a name for himself during the preseason. After phenomenal play in the opportunities he was given, Olivari earned himself a deal to stay in L.A. for the 2024-25 season.

The next step for Olivari is becoming a rotational piece for the purple and gold and he is on his way after recently making his NBA debut. Regardless though, Olivari is living his dreams after a successful college career that ended at Xavier University.

As with most college players, Olivari’s goal was to make it to the NBA and live out his dreams. Many leave school in the rearview mirror once they declare for the draft, but Olivari still went back to finish his Master’s Degree at Xavier, which he announced is now complete:

I have completed my masters degree at Xavier University. Officially done with school…forever 🫡🎓 — Quincy Olivari (@quincyolivari) December 13, 2024



This is a massive accomplishment for Olivari as completing college is no easy feat, no less a Master’s Degree. It also goes to show how much he loved being at Xavier during his final season of college hoops.

Olivari suited up in 34 games, starting all of them for Xavier, averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals on 42.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range.

Everything is coming into fruition for him as Olivari secured an NBA contract, met his idol Stephen Curry and inked a shoe deal with Under Armor and now received his Master’s. For a 23-year-old, this must feel like a crazy dream but proves to be a testament to his hard work on and off the floor.

Quincy Olivari looking to carve out similar career as Gabe Vincent

Not many players can even say they got an opportunity in the NBA, let alone carve out a role. When it comes to the Lakers, there is a higher priority to grow and develop talent under a new CBA.

This is unheard of for L.A. as they tend to sign or trade for high-caliber players in order to compete right away. But, their scouting department has done a decent job finding role players to accommodate a future without LeBron James and possibly Anthony Davis.

Perhaps Quincy Olivari could eventually work his way up to a standard contract and become a prominent rotational piece. In terms of what role he sees for himself, the four-year college player hopes to be a 3-and-D guard, like fellow teammate Gabe Vincent.

