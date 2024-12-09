Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Opens Up About Emotions He Felt In NBA Debut

With LeBron James joining Austin Reaves in sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach JJ Redick had to turn to some different faces. One of those was preseason standout and two-way player Quincy Olivari, who made his NBA debut.

Olivari would make it a memorable debut as he started the second quarter scoring with a 3-pointer for his first career NBA points in the Lakers’ victory. And for the young guard, the moment was made even more special because his father was in attendance.

“A lot of prayer, a lot of preparation and a lot of perseverance,” Olivari said when asked about those first points. “Meant a lot, especially to have my dad here. He was the first person to take me to an NBA game at Phillips Arena, sit up in the 300 section. I used to just say I wanted to be here and to have it here and have him here, hit a three. It meant a lot. It was a great feeling. And obviously I’m glad we won, but I hope it’s three points of 50,000. I dream big, but I’m just happy that I got it in a win.”

It is always a special moment for a player to score in the NBA for the first time and for Olivari, he didn’t even know he would be suiting up until the day of the game.

“I almost wasn’t able to take my nap today. When I woke up this morning at 8 a.m., I woke up to a text saying change of plans, you’re active and I was just up,” Olivari added. “I was excited. It just felt like the day. And everybody has those feelings where you just feel real confident that something is gonna happen. I prayed twice and I did my usual, I went up and got some shots up in the morning, played the game with my friends at home, ate, took a nap, woke up and unfortunately my Falcons lost. But it’s whatever. Came to the game and listened to my Lil Baby and just went through my routine and it just felt good.”

What is important is that when Olivari got the call he was ready to go. Even with his routine a little off, he was able to lock in and that says a lot. What has also endeared Olivari to so many is his overall attitude as he simply loves playing basketball, and loves being a member of the Lakers franchise.

“This is what I love to do,” Olivari said. “Either way, I’m playing basketball either in L.A. (with South Bay) or in L.A. (with the Lakers). I’m having fun. I’m with the Lakers and I’m in an organization that believes in me. From [Nick] Mazella to the coaching staff with the Lakers, everybody believes me from the top down and understands that it’s a process.

“So whether I am injured or whether I haven’t got the call up or I do get the call up, I just got to stay with my process because at the day, it’s just basketball. It’s fun. And the more times I play fun, the more good games I have. And I got to remember that when things get stressful to just take a quick moment to decompress, pray and remind myself why I’m having fun. And that’s what my dad tries his best to do is just always remind me like, ‘Go out there, have fun, smile. You don’t look like you’re having fun, so you’re not having a good game.”

It is this mindset and work ethic, not to mention his skillset, that made the Lakers want to keep him with the team and continue to develop him. He is someone who is just grateful and will do everything in his power to make good on the belief this franchise has in him.

Lakers’ Quincy Olivari signs shoe deal with Stephen Curry’s Under Armour brand

Quincy Olivari really arrived on the scene during the preseason with a couple of outstanding performances, including one against the Golden State Warriors that caught the eye of superstar Stephen Curry who shared a moment with the Lakers guard after the game.

That would come full circle as Olivari has now signed a shoe deal with Curry’s Under Armour brand, making him just the second active NBA player to do so. He would call it a blessing to sign the deal and feels with more hard work, more blessings will come.

