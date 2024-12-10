Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Reveals He Offered Advice To Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Quincy Olivari has had quite the week. First, he signed with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s Under Armour brand, which he called a blessing, and then made his NBA debut against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Olivari grew up idolizing Curry and now gets a chance to represent the Warriors superstar’s brand on the court. The two have gotten a chance to talk and get to know each other, so naturally the Lakers rookie was asked if he has received any advice from Curry.

In typical Olivari fashio, he revealed that he actually recently gave the former two-time MVP some advice of his own.

“I didn’t reach out to him today. I will say, Under Armour took me out to dinner last night and we talked briefly on FaceTime at dinner,” Olivari said of Curry. “But the best advice he gave me… (laughs). So I reached out to him last week before they played Houston and I was just like ‘They talking about blah, blah, blah, the Warriors and how y’all haven’t won.’ So I just sent him a text and I was like ‘Yo bro, I believe in you. Go be that dude that I know you can be. Just got out there and have fun.’ My dad always said I play best when I’m having fun and I’m playing loose, so just go out there and be that kid that’s having fun. Your family believes in you, I believe in you and why not make this last month of 2024 special?

“And he sent a text and was like ‘I appreciate it.’ I said so when you go out there tomorrow, because I thought he was playing against the Rockets and it ended up being the Timberwolves, but I said ‘When you got out there, do that little shimmy you do. Because you don’t got no rhythm but at least try your best to do it.’ And he laughed at it and said ‘I’m gonna try my best.’ But it’s just light-hearted texts just about having fun and reminding me that this is just basketball. Go out there, have fun, shoot the 3s and give them a show.”

It’s hilarious to see Olivari, an undrafted rookie, giving someone like Curry advice but it does speak to how the two players feed off the joy and excitement they feel on the court. Olivari is hard not to root for and people like Curry have to appreciate his energy and enthusiasm.

Quincy Olivari opens up about emotions of NBA debut

It has been a long journey for Quincy Olivari to get to the NBA, but he finally reached that goal on Sunday night and he discussed the emotions he felt when playing in a game for the Lakers for the first time.

