Lakers News: Rich Paul Addresses LeBron James Trade Rumors

The future of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform has come into question at different points this offseason. Comments made by his agent Rich Paul in the aftermath of James opting in to the final year of his contract suggested that if the Lakers were not making the necessary moves to compete for a championship this season, the all-time great might look to head elsewhere.

At no point has LeBron demanded a trade from the Lakers, but it was made clear that he would be watching the moves made this summer. While the Lakers made moves that should improve the team, most wouldn’t place them in the class of true championship contender and some have wondered whether James is satisfied. The fact that he also owns a no-trade clause further gives him a bit of power as the Lakers couldn’t just trade him away if they wanted to.

Recent reports have suggested the opposite and that the Lakers are happy LeBron is still in purple and gold, but rumors have persisted regardless. But in a recent appearance on The TylilShow Live, Paul made it clear that if the Lakers and James wanted to part ways, the ball is in the court of LeBron due to that no-trade clause:

“The man has a no-trade clause. End of story. He has a no-trade clause. It’s up to him. He has a no-trade clause. So, in the event when a player has a no-trade clause and a team wants to trade that player, that player can say no. That’s in his contract.”

The Lakers have given no indication that they are looking to trade James, but if it were to get to that point the two sides would have to work together as LeBron can basically choose his destination. The likelihood of a deal remains slim, however, as the 40-year-old’s contract makes it very difficult for most teams to put together a package that wouldn’t gut their roster.

The most likely outcome remains LeBron playing this season in a Lakers uniform and hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. But comments from Paul like this, that don’t shut down the idea of James potentially wanting out, will continue to have everyone talking.

Lakers’ LeBron James met with Nikola Jokic’s agent about Maverick Carter’s basketball league

Something else that got plenty of people talking was the agent of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic meeting with Lakers superstar LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter. Some wondered whether this was a sign of LeBron eyeing a team-up with the Denver Nuggets star, but reports indicate it was strictly about a business venture.

