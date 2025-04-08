Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Wasn’t Concerned About Austin Reaves’ Fit With LeBron James & Luka Doncic

When Rob Pelinka completed a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic, he had to try to put together a roster that made sense on the fly before the annual trade deadline.

Many people suggested trading Austin Reaves as his fit with the team became less clear now that the Lakers had two ball-dominant players in Doncic and LeBron James and were in dire need of a center to replace Anthony Davis.

The Lakers stood pat though and in a recent interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Pelinka revealed that he thought about Reaves before making the trade given his importance to the organization:

“In the monthlong process of the Luka Doncic trade discussions, of course, you’re thinking about the players you may possibly have to trade in a deal like that, AD and Max Christie,” Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager, told ESPN. “[But] one of the people I was thinking of the most in my head was just AR, because I knew how close he had gotten to Max and AD and I knew bringing in another primary ball handler would have implications for him.”

Since the trade, Reaves has not only shown that he can fit with Doncic and James, but he has taken his game to an higher level with the other two stars even often deferring to him. Despite all three preferring to operate with the ball in their hands, they have all made sacrifices and the team is reaping the benefits because of it.

Before deciding to follow through with making the trade, how Reaves would fit was not a concern for Pelinka:

“My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together,” Pelinka said. “And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody.”

Pelinka appeared to have made the right bet as Reaves and Doncic are looking like a backcourt that he can build around for years to come.

As the playoffs approach, Reaves has become the ultimate X-factor for this Lakers team as there really is no telling how high of a level he can reach with the recent strides he has made playing with Doncic and James.

LeBron James lobbies for Lakers teammate Austin Reaves

With Austin Reaves continuing to get better and better, his Lakers teammate LeBron James recently lobbied for him to win the NBA Most Improved Player award this season.

