Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Emphasizes LeBron James’ Support Of Bronny

After an extremely disappointing loss to a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to right those wrongs against the Washington Wizards. Both of these contests featured Bronny James seeing extended run since Opening Night.

Unfortunately, the rookie saw the assignment of Tyrese Maxey against Philadelphia, who was scoring at will. As expected, Bronny was not successful in containing the 76ers star, but that is the case for a majority of first-year players.

However, the 20-year-old got another opportunity against Washington with L.A. up big in the fourth quarter. Bronny scored a tough and-one, resulting in an eruption of support from the bench.

When showcasing the bench, Rui Hachimura was seen embracing LeBron James, as that must have been a surreal moment. Hachimura revealed how much LeBron is doing behind the scenes to aid his son through this tough transition, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“You guys have no idea how much LeBron cares about Bronny,” he said after the Lakers blowout win, 134-96. “Of course it’s his son, but he cares so much. I’ve been working out with him for two years, three years, whatever, in the summer and when Bronny was struggling with his physical, I was with him. I was actually with him and just being around, how much Bron was trying to take care of him and how much he cares about him. I knew he wanted this so bad. Every time he gets in, he always talks to him. Just do you, do you, be aggressive, all that. So I knew he wanted that so bad. Since he scored, he was trying to I think hold it in a little so that’s why I was like come on, bro. But yeah, he’s my big brother so of course I was happy about. It was a great moment, for sure.”

As a young adult, playing for a franchise like the Lakers with media attention and pressure to perform, this is an absurd set of circumstances for Bronny. Although, he is handling it well and trying to focus on basketball at the end of the day.

But having the full support of his teammates and coaches must be a breath of fresh air to block out that noise. Hopefully, the former USC Trojan will continue to keep the main thing, the main thing, when it is all said and done.

Rui Hachimura & Scott Brooks enjoyed return to Washington

Thursday featured a return to the team that drafted Rui Hachimura and assistant coach Scott Brooks, who coached the Wizards in 2016. Coming back to an old home brings back memories and both Brooks and Hachimura enjoyed their return to Washington.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!