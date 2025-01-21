Lakers News: Scottie Pippen Names Magic Johnson As GOAT Over Michael Jordan & LeBron James

The GOAT conversation in the NBA for the most part recently has boiled down to an either-or between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. But ultimately, the greatest player ever is a subjective choice and many others are deserving of at least being mentioned such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell.

Johnson’s case is certainly an interesting one as he has the individual accolades and team success. Even though his Lakers career was cut short, Magic was a five-time NBA Champion, three-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP with nine First Team All-NBA selections. It is easy to wonder how much more he could have accomplished had he not had to retire early.

But one fellow Hall of Famer believes Johnson stands above all else as Scottie Pippen appeared on the PBD Podcast and placed the Lakers legend above both James and Jordan:

“You can’t ask me who’s the GOAT between LeBron and Michael; neither one of them are GOATs. They both won differently. You can’t put them at the top of the pinnacle. Magic Johnson, to me, is a bigger GOAT because of how he led, how he brought a whole team. When the greatest scorer in the game in Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), was not there and him, as a rookie, to step in and play a position that no one even knows he can play. That’s transcending what you can do as a player.”

There is no doubt that Magic was truly a one-of-a-kind player and his infamous performance in Game 6 in the 1980 NBA Finals is one that will forever live on in NBA history. Additionally, Johnson and the Lakers’ rivalry with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics was the catalyst for the NBA broadcasting games live so he has had an impact well beyond just the court as well.

Pippen is entitled to his opinion and while many will disagree, what Johnson meant to the Lakers franchise and the game of basketball overall can not be understated.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson could be part of NBA expansion ownership group

Magic Johnson also has made a huge mark in the business world in his post-playing career and has ownership stakes in numerous sports franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, LAFC and Washington Commanders.

But Magic could potentially be jumping into NBA ownership as the Lakers legend could be part of an ownership group for an expansion team in either Las Vegas or Kansas City. Johnson has spoken previously about being hesitant to be a part-owner for any other NBA team due to his love for the Lakers while LeBron James is openly looking to be part of ownership for a potential Las Vegas NBA franchise as well.

