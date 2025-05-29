Lakers News: Sean McVay Appreciates JJ Redick Visiting Rams Practice

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s first year manning an NBA sideline went better than most expected as he led the team to a 50-32 record during the 2024-25 season and captured the third seed in the process.

While Redick’s head coaching playoff debut didn’t go as smoothly as his regular season one, his overall performance should give the Lakers organization confidence that he’s their long-term answer for head coach. There were certainly times where Redick looked the part of a rookie head coach, but he largely corrected shortcomings throughout the year and was honest about where he could improve.

With a full offseason ahead of him, Redick will have an opportunity to reflect on his first year as Los Angeles’ head coach and what he can do to better himself. His journey to improve eventually led him to a Los Angeles Rams practice where he was able to speak with members of the organization including head coach Sean McVay.

Following Redick’s visit, McVay expressed his admiration for the Lakers head coach and how much he enjoyed seeing him on the field, via Stu Jackson of TheRams.com:

Lakers coach JJ Redick was in attendance watching the Rams' OTA workout today. He also spoke to Rams players today. Sean McVay said he first connected with Redick prior to him taking the Lakers job. "Always respected him from afar. A well-thought-out guy, a great willingness… — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) May 28, 2025

Like Redick, McVay is a younger head coach in a highly competitive market like Los Angeles that always expects their teams to win championships. The Rams won their most recent Super Bowl in 2021, and are gearing up to make another run during the upcoming 2025 season so McVay understands the kind of pressure that Redick has on his shoulders.

The two head coaches are well-known for their tactical acumen and ability to connect and communicate with their players, so it makes sense that Redick would seek out McVay and his team during his down time. Although basketball and football are two entirely different sports, there’s always something Redick can learn from a kindred spirit in McVay.

The two previously spoke before Redick took the Lakers job and during the 2024-25 season he expressed an interest in reconnecting with McVay, which he now got the chance to do at Rams practice.

Jeanie Buss was initially worried about hiring JJ Redick

JJ Redick was reportedly the number one candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching job despite his lack of experience. It was a valid concern, one that governor Jeanie Buss was initially worried about when president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka hired Redick.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!