Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals When He Knew Beef With Kobe Bryant Was Over

The issues between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant during their time together on the Los Angeles Lakers are well known and have been overly discussed at this point. While the two formed arguably the greatest duo in NBA history and won three straight NBA Championships from 2000-2002, Kobe and Shaq also clashed both publicly and behind closed doors.

The foundation of their issues stemmed from Bryant’s obsessive work ethic and putting every ounce of energy into being the absolute best. Meanwhile, O’Neal was known to be far more lax during the offseason and using the regular season to get into peak shape. Things escalated and eventually the Lakers traded Shaq to the Miami Heat in 2004 and while things continued to simmer for some time, the beef ultimately died out.

As for the moment in which O’Neal knew it was really over, that came during the 2009 NBA All-Star Game when he and Bryant were named co-MVPs and the Lakers icon chose to give his trophy to Shaq’s son Shareef, via The Big Podcast with Shaq:

This is when Shaq knew the beef with Kobe had to be over 🤝 pic.twitter.com/25ruBRNaEX — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) October 17, 2025

For as much as Kobe is known as an obsessive competitor who cared about only basketball, things like this remind everyone that he was a very genuine person. Despite whatever issues he and Shaq might’ve had, the Lakers legend still considered young Shareef to be family and wanted to gift O’Neal’s son with something special. And when someone does something like that for your child, there is no way any sort of beef can continue.

That 2009 All-Star Game in Phoenix was a memorable one for many reasons. Not only was it Shaq’s 15th and final All-Star appearance, he also made a memorable entrance with the Jabbawockeez dance group, showing off his moves. Bryant would score a game-high 27 points while O’Neal, a member of the Suns, finished with 17 points in leading the West to a 146-119 win and those co-MVP honors.

