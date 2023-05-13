Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Appreciative Of Playoff Battles With LeBron James

The past decade of NBA basketball has been defined by two of the greatest superstars to ever grace the floor in the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. This year marked the fifth time the two have met in the postseason and it was LeBron and the Lakers coming out on top, eliminating the Warriors in six games with their 122-101 victory on Friday night.

Curry and James faced off in four consecutive NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018 with Curry’s Warriors coming out on top of LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers three times. But James forged arguably the greatest comeback in playoff history in 2016 and additionally led the Lakers to a victory over Curry and the Warriors in the first ever Play-In Game in 2021.

After another hard-fought battle between the two, Curry was simply appreciative of all the wars the two have had throughout the years. “Just a battle every time,” Curry said after the Lakers eliminated the Warriors Friday night. “I know there are a lot of different narratives within each of the series that we’ve had. Different teams and teammates and all of the above. But it’s just great basketball, great competition.

“Understanding who LeBron is and who he’s been his entire career. The accolades, the championships that he’s won, the records that he has, he’s an amazing basketball player. He brings the best out of you and you know you have to be your best if you’re gonna try to beat him and I think he feels vice versa. You love those experiences. Somebody’s gotta win, it’s part of the nature of what we’re dealing with. But there’s so much respect and appreciation for the battles, and the experiences and the back-and-forths because it’s basketball at the highest level and that’s all you can ask for.”

Sometimes eras are defined by rivalries between teams other times it is all about certain players going head-to-head multiple times to find out who is superior. Both LeBron and Curry will go down as two of the best ever and when you have faced off so many times on the biggest stage, there is nothing else to do aside from appreciate what your rival brings out of you.

Lakers’ LeBron James has utmost respect for Warriors organization

Just as Curry was able to reflect on all of the battles over the years, James was able to do the same after the Lakers’ victory in the second round of the playoffs.

“First of all, nothing but the utmost respect for their organization,” LeBron said after the Lakers advanced. “But as far as the players –Steph, Draymond and Klay– those are the guys I’ve had the most battles with. Those are the guys I’ve been in the foxhole with–in a war with, or against. Nothing but respect for them. Obviously for the franchise as well.”

Much of LeBron’s career will be defined by his playoff meetings with the Warriors and he was able to lead the Lakers past the defending champions in a very hard-fought series.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!