Lakers News: Stephen Curry Gifted Jerseys To JJ Redick’s Sons After Palisades Fire

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors met on Saturday night in San Francisco as the finale to NBA Rivalry Week. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have always delivered epic battles, and in comparison, Saturday’s game was on the easy side for L.A. The team executed head coach JJ Redick’s gameplan to perfection and the Lakers got a 10-point victory after controlling most of the game.

The Lakers have won five of their last six games and are 5-2 since returning from a short hiatus as L.A. dealt with multiple wildfires that destroyed the communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena. It’s been a welcome distraction for the city and the for members of the Lakers organization. This includes Redick, who tragically lost his home in the fires.

Redick knows that he’ll be able to rebuild financially, however, what can’t be replaced is the family memorabilia for himself, his wife and his two sons. Redick has spoken about how big of basketball fans his sons Knox and Kai are and they tragically lost all of their favorite memorabilia in the first.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama notably gave them signed jerseys after a recent Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs, and now Curry has followed suit. The Warriors star wanted to do something kind to alleviate that loss and gave Redick’s sons a gift, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Steph Curry’s bodyguard found JJ Redick after the game with a couple of Steph’s jerseys to give to his sons, helping to replenish their memorabilia collection that was lost in the fires — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 26, 2025

This is an incredibly kind gesture from Curry to Redick, giving his kids a chance to restart their NBA memorabilia collection after losing everything in the Palisades Fire. Even though Curry and Redick have never played together, Curry thought to do something kind for an opposing head coach.

The NBA family has been extremely supportive of Redick and anyone who was affected by the two fires in the L.A. area. And while some of what they lost can never truly be replaced, it’s a wonderful thing for Curry to do to help alleviate the emotional stress.

LeBron James explains how Lakers held Stephen Curry scoreless in second half

The Lakers took care of business on Saturday night by defeating Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the way in a game the Lakers had control of for much of the way. The Warriors had their biggest lead of six points early in the first quarter, and L.A. led the way from there.

One way the Lakers were able to keep their lead throughout the game was their ability to limit Curry. The Warriors superstar could have easily taken over the game at any point, but he couldn’t hit shots with any consistency. He finished with 13 points on 4-for-17 from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and did not score in the second half.

LeBron was asked after the game how the Lakers were able to keep Curry scoreless in the second half and keep him largely in check throughout the game. He said that it was less about the gameplan and more about Curry simply missing.

