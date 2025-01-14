Lakers Video: Victor Wembanyama & Chris Paul Gift Jerseys To JJ Redick’s Sons

The wildfires that have spread throughout Southern California have impacted so many people in the area with many losing their homes, not mention schools, businesses and other areas being lost. Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home in these fires as well, an extremely unfortunate outcome for him, his wife and their two sons Knox and Kai.

Of course, the Lakers had back-to-back games postponed due to the fires, but returned to the court on Monday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs led by phenom Victor Wembanyama and veteran Chris Paul. The Lakers were unable to get the win, but Paul and Wembanyama provided a beautiful moment for the Redick family afterwards as they gifted their game jerseys to Redick’s sons Knox and Kai, via NBA on X:

CP3 & Wemby give their game-worn jerseys to JJ Redick's two sons 🥹 What a SPECIAL moment 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RlgmgByfRB — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2025

There are things that are bigger than the game of basketball and this is undoubtedly one of those things. It was beautiful to see Paul and Wembanyama bring a bit of joy to the Redick family at this time. Redick appreciated it as well and spoke about it after the game as well.

“Chris is like a brother to me,” Redick said. “It’s funny. We were talking yesterday about our inner circles within the NBA. People you’ve worked with or people you know, build a relationship with. Coaches, teammates, equipment managers, PR staff. Whatever it may be, and when you are in the league long enough, you have this big circle, and there’s people you like, people you love. And then it’s your brothers. Chris is in that inner inner circle of brothers.

“He called me this afternoon and said whether I win or you win, we’re going to go over and give the boys jerseys. He’s well aware that they’re huge NBA fans. All their basketball cards. I ran a podcast out of my home for two years. All the players would come through. They’d get either a jersey or a card signed. They had a collection of jerseys and cards. They lost all that, so it was nice of them to do it.

“And now they have two. Austin [Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day.I appreciate all the love, and I’m not surprised Chris did something like that.”

Redick and Paul are former teammates in L.A. with the Clippers and clearly remain close to this day. Paul talked about why he wanted to do that for Redick’s sons.

“You play a lot of years in this league, and some guys are just teammates. JJ is a part of my family. Him, his wife, those kids, Knox and Kai. I know a lot of people lost family members and homes and stuff like that. It just hits different when people are close to you. Me and JJ are the ultimate competitors, as close as we are, to lose, to win or whatnot. I actually told him today that I wanted to do that for his boys. I know how big of basketball fans they are, and it’s just a tough situation, man.”

Wembanyama also discussed the move, enjoying the fact that he could make the day of Redick’s kids.

“Chris asked me earlier if it was ok for me to do that, I didn’t know they were huge fans like this,” the Spurs star said. “But JJ is a person I like and he was greatly impacted by this so if I can make those kids’ day I’ll do it.”

Wembanyama also noted that he feels it is a responsibility of the players to give back in times like this as they can make such a huge positive impact. Lakers fans might not be the biggest fans of these Spurs players after a loss, but no one can argue that this was an awesome thing to do and made the night for the Redick family.

JJ Redick, Lakers announce more wildfire relief efforts

The Lakers announced that Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena was dedicated to the L.A. community and Southern California’s first responders.

Additionally, the Lakers and Southern California professional sports organizations joined together to pledge a combined donation of more than $8 million to assist local relief efforts.

The Lakers’ Youth Foundation will also direct funds to youth sports recovery efforts across Altadena, Pasadena and Pacific Palisades to ensure sports for kids continues to thrive in these communities. Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick has independently pledged to donate to local relief efforts as well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!