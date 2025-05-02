Lakers News: Timothée Chalamet Attended Game 5 Wearing Kobe Bryant Shirt

The presence of celebrities at Los Angeles Lakers home games is a regular sight. It’s almost routine to see some of the world’s most popular figures courtside wearing purple and gold, thanks to the celebrity status of some of L.A.’s biggest stars over the years like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. At Game 5 of the Lakers’ first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Timothée Chalamet was in attendance with Kylie Jenner.

Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s most popular young figures, famous for films like the Dune franchise, the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” and others. But on Wednesday night, he was another fan in attendance to watch the Lakers play basketball. And although he saw L.A.’s season unceremoniously come to an end, it appears he still had a great time.

He attracted attention not only for being a celebrity and being alongside Jenner, but also due to the Kobe shirt that he donned courtside, via Complex:

Timothée Chalamet wore a Kobe Bryant shirt to the Lakers’ game 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/cI2KDMT53b — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 1, 2025

While we didn’t get a full look at the shirt, it’s cool that he was celebrating the greatest Laker of all time in the arena where both of his retired jerseys hang. And at Chalamet’s age, he wasn’t even around to see some of Bryant’s career.

At 29 years old, he was born right around when Bryant was drafted, and likely missed the beginning of Bryant’s ascension to superstardom.

But Bryant has long transcended sports, pop culture, age and any other barrier, bringing in fans from all walks of life. That was one of Kobe’s biggest impacts on the game of basketball both during and after his playing career.

Lakers’ LeBron James suffered Grade 2 MCL Sprain

The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves in five games in the first round, which means LeBron James’ 22nd NBA season has come to an end.

Despite the disappointing finish, it was still an exceptional season for James as he continues to play at an All-NBA level at the age of 40.

There’s no denying he is in the back half of his career though, which can lead to more injuries. It appears that was the case in the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves as at one point James appears to hurt his knee after a collision with Donte DiVincenzo.

James was able to finish the game, but according to reports, he actually suffered a significant knee injury and would have missed Game 6 had the Lakers won and extended their season.

