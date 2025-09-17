Lakers News: Trey Jemison III Signs Two-Way Contract With Knicks

The New York Knicks have signed forward Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract, the team announced. Jemison was with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract during the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season, playing in 22 games for the team.

Jemison went undrafted in 2023 and has logged NBA minutes for four teams in two seasons, among them being the Lakers, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. He now joins the Knicks where he figures to play an end-of-the-bench role for a team competing for a championship in the Eastern Conference.

The 25-year-old is known for his hard-nosed style of play and efficient shooting from within the paint. He has career averages of 4.2 points per game on 55.2% shooting and 3.8 rebounds over 63 games and 14 starts in the NBA.

This is not the only former Laker from the 2024-25 season that the Knicks have inked to a contract this summer. New York agreed to terms on a training camp deal with big man Alex Len earlier this week, showing that they are interested in adding frontcourt depth to their organization this offseason.

It makes sense for the Knicks, who have the injury-prone Mitchell Robinson as their starting center and Karl-Anthony Towns as their premier big, someone who isn’t known for elite defense. Simply having depth with size can be helpful for a team with those two players leading the frontcourt.

The Lakers chose not to bring back Jemison on a two-way deal after filling two of their three available slots with big men in Christian Koloko and Chris Manon. Their third slot remains available, but is likely to go to a guard or wing that impresses in training camp.

Len didn’t re-sign with the Lakers after an underwhelming tenure in L.A. to end the 2024-25 season. He didn’t provide much of an impact on either side of the court after being brought in to provide some depth with Jaxson Hayes as the lone center on the roster after the Luka Doncic trade.

