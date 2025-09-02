Lakers News: Tyson Chandler Compares Luka Doncic To Magic Johnson

Receiving love and adoration from fans is one thing, but it is completely different when a player gains the respect of his peers in the league. For as popular and beloved as Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is around the world, he has also gained the respect of NBA players past and present with just how talented he is.

Doncic is one of the rare players who can truly do everything with the ball in his hands, equally capable of dominating with his scoring ability while also lifting his teammates with his ability to create as a playmaker. And one former player sees some similarities between Luka and another Lakers legend.

Retired NBA player Tyson Chandler recently spoke with Euro Hoops about Doncic, calling him one of the best players he has ever seen on the court while also comparing him to the greatest point guard of all-time, Lakers legend Magic Johnson:

“Luka was one of the best players I’ve ever seen on the court and in practice. Of course, we all see what Luka does in the game, but I’m speaking about practice, because it’s very difficult to impress your peers. Luka does things that I’ve never seen before. That’s difficult. I’ve been around the game for a long time, and there are very few special players that will show you some things that you’ve never seen before. And Luka was one of those players. I would always call him Luka Magic because he reminded me of a European version of Magic Johnson. This new age, Luka is his own player, but Magic was the older generation of somebody with a smile that was the killer. They’d come out there and destroy you, win games, but with a big smile. He’s just such a joy to watch, and I love watching him. Nothing but great things to say about Luka.”

While players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were known for having a scowl on their face while decimating opponents, Magic was someone who would destroy people with a smile and Luka is in that same vein. In many ways it can be more demoralizing to watch a player, laughing and having fun while the defense is powerless to stop them.

Now set to enter his first full season with the Lakers, Doncic is looking to experience that same level of team success that Johnson did in the purple and gold which would bring an even bigger smile to his face.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson credits Luka Doncic for body transformation

Magic Johnson has certainly taken notice, as has everyone, with Luka Doncic getting into the best shape of his life and transforming his body with the Lakers legend praising the guard for his commitment and setting the tone for his teammates.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!