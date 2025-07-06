Lakers Officially Acquire Adou Thiero As Part Of Record-Breaking Seven-Team Kevin Durant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially acquired the rights to Adou Thiero, the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as part of a record-breaking seven-team trade that also involved the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers’ inclusion in this deal involved sending the 45th overall pick in the draft, used to select Australian big man Rocco Zikarsky, as well as cash considerations, to the Timberwolves for that 36th pick that was used to take Thiero. The Timberwolves also received 2026 and 2032 second-round picks from other teams in this deal, as well cash considerations from the Lakers.

This seven-team trade was all an expansion on the Kevin Durant trade between the Suns and Rockets. Big man Clint Capela will also be going to Houston in a sign-and-trade with the Hawks as part of this deal with Atlanta receiving David Roddy, a 2031 second-round pick swap and cash considerations, along with a trade exception.

The Suns are receiving the biggest haul in this deal stemming from numerous different transactions. Overall, the Suns are receiving wings Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, the draft rights to Khaman Malauch, Rasheer Fleming, Kobe Brea and Daeqwon Plowden in this year’s draft, as well a future second-round draft pick.

The Warriors received the draft rights to Alex Toohey and Jahmai Mashack from this year’s draft in the deal while the Nets received a pair of second-round picks in 2026 and 2030 to round out this historic trade.

It is becoming more commonplace for certain transactions to be combined into one massive deal, but there has never been one quite like this. For the Lakers, a simple deal to bring in a young prospect in the NBA Draft now has them as a part of history.

The Lakers were happy to jump in and be a part of it as they had a first-round draft grade on Thiero and were able to get him at 36.

Lakers rookie Adou Thiero to miss Summer League due to knee injury

Unfortunately for the Lakers and the fans, they will have to wait to get a look at the player they acquired in this trade in game action. Adou Thiero will not be suiting up for the Lakers in Summer League as he recovers from a knee injury.

Thiero is in the final stages of a return to play process from a knee issue he dealt with while still at Arkansas and rather than risk anything, the Lakers are choosing to hold him out. Thiero is expected to be fully cleared by training camp, however, so his availability for the 2025-26 season is in no danger.

