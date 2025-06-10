Lakers News

Lakers Pre-Draft Workouts: Izan Almansa, Oumar Ballo, CJ Huntley, Isaac Nogues & Clifford Omoruyi

Corey Hansford
5 Min Read
Oumar Ballo, Lakers, 2025 NBA Draft
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Draft is nearing and while the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a first-round pick, they do own a second-rounder at 55th overall. The odds of landing a contributor in that range aren’t great, but the Lakers have shown they can unearth some talent in the latter stages of the draft and will surely be looking to do so this year as well.

The front office is already hard at work bringing in a number of different prospects for pre-draft workouts and many of the most recent ones are big men. This isn’t surprising considering the Lakers’ need at center, but the team is doing their due diligence on a number of intriguing prospects.

Among the big men the Lakers have worked out recently are Spain’s Izan Almansa, Indiana’s Oumar Ballo, Appalachian State’s CJ Huntley and Alabama’s Clifford Omoruyi, while the team also brought in Spanish guard Isaac Nogues:

Almansa is the highest-rated of the prospects here and has spent some time in the G League and played in Australia last season. He is a high-energy big who has shown the potential to grow as a shooter and has great work ethic. Ballo has great size and strength and is a solid rebounder and rim protector, though he brings some offensive concerns with little ability to stretch the floor, not to mention his struggles guarding the perimeter.

Huntley is more of an offensive-focused big man who averaged nearly 16 points as a senior while knocking down 35.6% from 3-point range, but his lack of elite athleticism brings about concerns as a defender and rebounder. Omoruyi is the opposite with outstanding size and athleticism making him an excellent rim protector, but is still extremely raw offensively.

Lastly, Spanish guard Nogues is a truly unique prospect as a guard who is an absolute defensive force, but brings basically nothing on offense. He broke the G-League record with 10 steals in one game, but averaged just 2.5 points in more than 20 minutes per game.

Lakers work out former Kentucky guard Lamont Butler

Another prospect the Lakers recently brought in was Kentucky guard Lamont Butler, a 3-and-D wing who put up career-high numbers as a fifth-year senior at Kentucky after spending four seasons at San Diego State.

Butler shot 39.1% from 3-point range while averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals in his final collegiate year and could be someone the Laker feel they can develop into a rotation player.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByCorey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Download