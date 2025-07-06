Recap: Bronny James Makes California Classic Debut In Lakers Win Over Heat

Following their California Classic opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers were right back at it as they took on the Miami Heat.

The Lakers looked much more in sync this time around which allowed them to earn a 103-83 victory against the Heat for their first win of the summer.

After missing the first game, Bronny James got the start against the Heat and made an instant impact as he came up with a steal and dunk for the Lakers’ first points of the contest. James later knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game from the corner, helping Los Angeles claim an early 7-4 lead.

DJ Steward picked up where he left off from last game, knifing into the paint for a couple of baskets. Later, Cole Swider was able to convert on a four-point play while Darius Bazley’s effort on both ends let the Lakers take a 26-20 lead into the second quarter.

Miami got off to a quick 5-0 start to the second before Swider quelled the spurt with a jumper. Swider continued to help Los Angeles maintain their lead by knocking down two free throws after earning a flagrant foul call on a fast break attempt.

Bazley’s defensive activity helped keep the Lakers in front as he cleaned the glass and did a good job contesting shots. Los Angeles’ defense was able to keep Miami off balance and they went into halftime leading 51-38.

James did not appear in the second half as he is on a minutes restriction due to conditioning. He played 11 first-half minutes and recorded 10 points and two rebounds.

Los Angeles got off to a slower start on both ends to begin the second half, allowing Miami to chip away the deficit. Steward helped stop the bleeding with another layup, but the Lakers lead was trimmed down to four.

Fortunately, Bazley was able to get L.A. out of its rut with his high-effort plays including a lob that brought the lead back up to 12. RJ Davis knocked a triple to close the quarter and the Lakers went into the fourth up 76-62.

Swider got going again offensively to begin the fourth, scoring from the field and earning free throws to keep the Heat at bay. Sir’Jabari Rice provided a spark offensively with a layup and 3-pointer to extend the lead to 16.

The Lakers were able to cruise the rest of the way as they executed offensively, earning a solid win in the process.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers conclude the California Classic on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs before they travel for Las Vegas Summer League. They’ll open the event on Thursday against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

