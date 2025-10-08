Lakers Release ‘Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always’ Creatively Directed By Natalia Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the truly iconic franchises in all of sports around the world with some of the biggest stars who have transcended the sports world into mainstream culture having worn the purple and gold.

With the 2025-26 season around the corner the Lakers released a video celebrating the franchise and its connection to its fans entitled ‘Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always’ which marked the creative directing debut of Natalia Bryant, daughter of Lakers icon the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The video features highlights from current Lakers superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James along with those from Kobe as well and focuses on the Lakers brand extends well beyond the court. It also features cameos from the likes of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, Lakers legend Magic Johnson as well actress and noted Lakers superfan Brenda Song.

“This project was an amazing, collaborative environment with such creative people and we all came together to try and portray the Lakers’ impact, not only in LA but around the world,” Natalia Bryant said. “Everyone has their own connection to the Lakers. I hope those who already love this team watch this project and remember what that pride feels like. And if you’re not a Lakers fan yet, I hope you watch this, and it makes you want to be.”

The Lakers are unlike any franchise any team in American sports and perhaps the world with a fan base that truly encompasses all areas of the world. Aside from their unparalled success on the court, and the legends that have worn the jersey, the Lakers are truly a family which was extremely important to Dr. Jerry Buss when he bought the team back in 1979.

If you wore the Lakers uniform you are always considered family and Natalia being able to show off her creative focus in this video is truly a beautiful thing to witness.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves praises preseason play of Bronny James

Another child of a Lakers star is also a player himself in Bronny James who has been gradually improving since being drafted by the team last year and Austin Reaves recently praised Bronny for how he’s looked in training camp and preseason so far.

“He’s become a really good player,” Reaves said. “We went golfing the other day and that was the first thing I told him. We were driving down to the fairway on hole one and I was like, ‘I just need to let you know that in preseason and even before that, you’ve been one of the better players out on the floor almost every day.’ Just continue to do that. He’s a good kid, has a good head on his shoulders, is all about the right stuff and just wants to compete and get better, so shout out to him.”

