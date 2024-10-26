Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Signs With Jordan Brand

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht hasn’t been with the team for very long, but he’s already become a fan favorite after a strong showing both in Las Vegas Summer League and in preseason.

Knecht, widely considered to be a lottery-level talent in the 2024 NBA Draft, fell to the Lakers at No. 17 and is quickly proving he is NBA-ready as he’s got a knack for scoring and shooting from distance. Knecht landed in arguably the best situation for him in Los Angeles playing under head coach JJ Redick who knows exactly how to utilize him due to their similar playing styles.

The rookie made his debut on Opening Night against the Minnesota Timberwolves and had a relatively quiet outing, scoring just five points though he did show off a little bit of what he could do offensively. Knecht’s first basket was a designed 3-pointer and he immediately followed it up with a tough drive to the rim for a layup.

Playing in a market like Los Angeles will give Knecht more opportunities to thrive off the court and it looks like he’s already cashing in as he signed a deal with Jordan Brand, via Nick DePaula of ESPN:

BREAKING: Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has signed with Jordan Brand. 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/eyNARZrjTK — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 26, 2024

Knecht probably had several offers from brands given his status as a Laker and skill, but ultimately decided to go with Jordan Brand to begin his career. Knecht joins several NBA stars under the Jordan Brand umbrella, most notably Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson.

While it’s far too early to dub Knecht a star, he’s certainly made an impression so far with his natural scoring instincts and ability to space the floor next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He’s even gotten people like Charles Barkley to call out other NBA general managers for passing up on him in the draft, and the early returns suggest that the league overlooked Knecht.

As Knecht continues to grow and acclimate to the NBA, he should earn a bigger role on the Lakers and it’ll be exciting to track his development throughout the year.

Dalton Knecht couldn’t believe Snoop Dogg nicknamed him

Snoop Dogg is an avid Lakers fan who has been asked plenty of times about his thoughts on the team. He recently dubbed Knecht “Westside Knecht” and the rookie admitted he couldn’t believe Snoop Dogg himself gave him a new nickname.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!