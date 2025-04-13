Lakers Rule Out LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves & Others In Regular Season Finale Vs. Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith have all been ruled out of the regular season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are questionable while Jordan Goodwin is probable.

This does not come as a surprise as the Lakers locked up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with their win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. As a result, they have nothing to play for on Sunday afternoon and will give their key players some much-needed rest ahead of the postseason.

Game 1 of the first round will take place at Crypto.com Arena on either next Saturday or Sunday, which means the Lakers’ key players will get more than a week off. This team is confident that they can make a run and win a championship, and being healthy and fresh will be key to making that happen.

James, in particular, can really use the time off as the 40-year-old appeared to tweak his groin against the Rockets. There isn’t any concern about an injury, but having a week to recuperate will certainly do wonders for LeBron.

With some many players out though, the Trail Blazers game will be a nice opportunity for some other guys to get minutes and build a rhythm in case they are needed in the playoffs. Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Bronny James, Markieff Morris and Alex Len are among those that should get significant playing time.

Win or lose though, the Lakers have secured a 50-win season, which was JJ Redick’s goal at the start of the year. He will surely want to win this game too, but there’s no doubt that one eye will also be on the other scores across the league that may impact L.A.’s first round matchup.

Who the Lakers play is still up in the air, but it will all be settled by the end of games on Saturday afternoon.

Luka Doncic happy Lakers can get rest before postseason

The Lakers are used the being in the Play-In Tournament the last few years but with them wrapping up the No. 3 seed, they will get a week of rest before they host Game 1 next weekend. That rest is something Luka Doncic is very much looking forward to.

“Big time, big time, but I gotta get some rest obviously, but you know, the good part of the season is coming, so I gotta stay ready, gotta stay locked in, but for sure it’s gonna be great,” Doncic said.

