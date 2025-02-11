Lakers Sign Alex Len And Waive Christian Wood

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed center Alex Len. In a related move, the team waived forward/center Christian Wood. Len is expected to wear No. 27 for the Lakers.

Per the Lakers, Len (7’0”, 250) most recently suited up for the Sacramento Kings this season, appearing in 36 games (three starts) and averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes. The 31-year-old has seen action in 680 career NBA games (240 starts) across 12 seasons with Sacramento (2021-25, 2019-20), Washington (2020-21), Toronto (2020-21), Atlanta (2018-20) and Phoenix (2013-18), averaging 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes. Len has scored in double figures 198 times throughout his career and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 105 outings.

The Ukraine native played two collegiate seasons at the University of Maryland (2011-13). As a sophomore, Len appeared in 38 games (37 starts) and averaged 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes.

Len was traded to the Washington Wizards at the deadline and then subsequently waived. He was originally expected to sign with the Indiana Pacers but then when this opportunity with the Lakers came up, it was impossible for him to pass up.

Not only is L.A. in the mix to win a championship, but the team is also extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt after the trade for Mark Williams was rescinded. That means that there are minutes available for Len, who should be in the mix with Jaxson Hayes for center minutes moving forward.

With the team bringing in Len, they had to waive someone and it ended up being Wood, who had yet to suit up for the purple and gold this season due to a knee injury.

Wood originally signed with the Lakers on Sept. 6, 2023, and appeared in 50 regular season games (one start) during the 2023-24 season, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.4 minutes.

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes enjoyed playing with LeBron James and Luka Doncic

This is a great career move for Alex Len as he will get to play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic for the rest of the season, two guys capable of getting him easy looks.

That was the case for Jaxson Hayes on Monday night in Doncic’s debut, and he discussed how much he enjoyed playing with the two superstars.

“It was extremely fun tonight,” Hayes said after the victory. “Shoot, Bron had a few lobs. Luka had a few lobs. … I mean, it’s just fun. Like, I feel like the way we’ve been playing, or the whole team’s been playing, that either ball just been moving, and I feel like that’s just joyful basketball. Everyone’s getting to touch, everyone’s getting shots.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!