Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves Seeking Over $30 Million In Next Contract

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have one of the best bargain deals in the entire NBA in guard Austin Reaves. Coming off the best year of his career in which he averaged 20.2 points and 5.8 assists, Reaves is one of the best third options in the league and will make only $13.9 million in the 2025-26 season.

Next year will likely be the last one in which Reaves will be so cheap, however, as he can opt out of his contract next summer. The final year of his deal is only worth $14.9 million and he will almost definitely decline that player option and get a new contract worth much more.

And that salary could be more than double what he’s making now as, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Reaves will be seeking a starting salary of around $30 million on his next deal:

Reaves is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range. The most he can extend for ($19.5 million) is far short of that number. Any team acquiring him would need behind-the-scenes assurances that he’d re-sign at a pre-arranged price, although they wouldn’t be technically legal or binding.

Reaves is certainly worth that considering all he brings to the table. The undrafted guard has greatly outplayed his current deal and should get paid what he is worth. The question is how much are the Lakers willing to shell out to keep him around.

As Pincus noted, an extension is well short of what he can earn in free agency so that seems highly unlikely. But a lot of factors will play a role including what the Lakers accomplish next season, and the status of LeBron James who could choose to retire after next season as well.

If the Lakers are worried about keeping Reaves long-term than the team could look to shop him around as well, though that seems unlikely considering how highly he is viewed within the organization. Reaves would be the Lakers’ most attractive trade piece should he be made available, but it would have to be a big-time, long-term piece for the Lakers to consider moving him.

Agent of Lakers’ Austin Reaves issues warning amidst trade rumors

By all accounts, the Lakers trading Austin Reaves is unlikely, though with many sensing what could be a crazy offseason in the NBA, anything is possible. But Reaves’ agent sent a bit of a warning on social media about those including the guard in potential deals for “second-string centers”.

Aaron Riley of AMR Agency made it clear that the fans have no idea what is in store for Reaves next year, saying it will “be a show.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!