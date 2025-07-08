Lakers Rumors: Buzz Surrounding De’Anthony Melton Has Died Down

At the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a couple of different names they could potentially look to bring in this summer. One of the most intriguing was guard De’Anthony Melton, who most recently played for the Golden State Warriors.

While there is concern about Melton’s health, as he did suffer a torn ACL at the beginning of last season, his skillset is an ideal fit next to superstar guard Luka Doncic. But because that injury occurred in November, he should be able to return to play this season and could be a real contributor.

However, while the Lakers were the favorite to sign him when free agency began, that no longer seems to be the case. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the buzz surrounding Melton to the Lakers has died down recently:

One of several who could be a target for the Warriors. Some of the buzz linking him to the Los Angeles Lakers has died down in recent weeks.

Melton is an outstanding point-of-attack defender who thrives when defending the opposing team’s top guard while also growing into a reliable 3-point shooter over the course of his career. He has shot at least 36% from deep on four or more attempts per game in each of the last five seasons. Additionally, he is a Southern California product having attended Crespi High School and USC, so the idea of him coming home to join the Lakers makes total sense.

It is also possible that Melton and many others are waiting to see the outcome of the Bradley Beal saga in Phoenix before making any decisions. If Beal does get bought out, his decision on which team to join in free agency would likely be the first domino to fall before many other guards and that could affect both Melton and the Lakers’ decisions.

From a skillset and need standpoint, Melton would be a great addition, but it is now looking less likely he will wind up in purple and gold.

Lakers interested in Bradley Beal if bought out by Suns

If Bradley Beal does ultimately get bought out by the Suns and becomes an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers are one of many teams expected to be interested in signing him. The Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves are also expected to interested in Beal, but it is unclear which team would be the favorite to land him.

