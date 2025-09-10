Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish To Sign With BC Šiauliai In Lithuania

Last year, Cam Reddish had the definition of an up-and-down season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beginning the season out of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation, Reddish would force his way onto the court and even into the starting lineup for a time, being one of the team’s primary perimeter defenders.

However, his role was eventually scaled back before being part of the rescinded trade that would have sent him to the Charlotte Hornets alongside Dalton Knecht. Upon returning to the Lakers, Reddish barely saw the floor and was ultimately released at the end of March in order for the team to sign Jordan Goodwin.

Now as training camp nears, Reddish still has yet to sign with an NBA team, so it appears as if he will be taking his talents overseas. Reddish is reportedly set to sign with Lithuanian squad BC Šiauliai, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews:

Cam Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is expected to leave the NBA after six seasons and take his talents to Lithuania. According to BasketNews sources, the 26-year-old wing is in advanced talks to sign with BC Šiauliai, a club with a solid track record in Lithuanian basketball. Reddish’s contract would include an exit clause for the 2025–26 season, allowing him to leave if opportunities in the NBA, EuroLeague, or other top-level competitions emerge.

While this likely isn’t the path Reddish expected, it could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track. Many players have gone overseas and really shined, catching the eyes of NBA teams and clearing a way towards a return. With his contract including an exit clause, it makes it much easier for Reddish to return if a team wants to bring him back.

Reddish is still just 26 years old and has shown the ability to both score and defend at a high level times throughout his NBA career. With some strong play overseas, the former Lakers wing is more than capable of finding himself back on an NBA roster at some point.

Lakers still looking to upgrade wing; targeting Andrew Wiggins via trade

The Lakers roster heading into the 2025-26 season is basically set, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t be looking for upgrades throughout the year if the right opportunity presents itself. The franchise is in win-now mode and reportedly will be looking for potential upgrades on the wing with Andrew Wiggins of the Miami Heat possibly being a target.

