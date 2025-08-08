Lakers Rumors: Cole Swider Nearing Deal To Play In Turkey

The play of Bronny James was the big story for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team, but without a doubt the best player on the squad was Cole Swider. The sharpshooting wing went undrafted and has bounced around the NBA since 2022, but his performances in both the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League were impressive.

Swider led the Lakers in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting an outstanding 40.9% from 3-point range. He was also second on the team with 7.0 rebounds per game and added 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals, showing he isn’t strictly a shooter who brings nothing else to the table.

But with training camp approaching, Swider has decided to take his game overseas as he is nearing a deal to play for Turkish club Anadolu Efes, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein:

Sharpshooter Cole Swider is nearing a deal with Anadolu Efes in Türkiye, sources tell @TheSteinLine. After stints with the Lakers, Heat, Pistons and Raptors, Swider is poised to join the growing number of NBAers moving to the EuroLeague and play for ex-Suns coach Igor Kokoškov. pic.twitter.com/EUs3xniooj — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2025

The move makes sense for Swider, who is clearly above another stint in the G League but has been unable to catch on in the NBA proper for whatever reason. In 18 G League games with both the South Bay Lakers and Motor City Cruise last season, Swider averaged 20.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting a ridiculous 44.3% from deep on nearly 10 attempts per game.

Heading overseas will allow for Swider to make better money than he likely would on a two-way or G League contract and he deserves that opportunity. Whether or not this contract will allow for an out should a better NBA opportunity arise is unclear, but Swider could always come back to the NBA in the future.

As it currently stands, with the Lakers or any other team not giving Swider the opportunity he desires, the best move is for him to play overseas.

Lakers supported Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia in FIBA EuroBasket 2025

A number of the NBA’s top players will are also overseas right now as FIBA EuroBasket 2025 is set to kick off and that list includes Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic, who will be looking to lead his home country of Slovenia to gold.

These kinds of international tournaments can sometimes make teams concerned as there is always a risk of a player wearing themselves out prior to the NBA season beginning, or even worse, a potential injury. But Doncic made it clear that the Lakers completely supported him suiting up.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!