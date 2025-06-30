Lakers Rumors: Didn’t Want To Send Wrong Signal By Not Offering Contract Extension To Austin Reaves

One of the biggest question marks heading into the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers is what would happen with Austin Reaves.

Reaves, coming off a career year, was eligible for a new four-year max extension valued at close to $90 million. The Lakers did their due diligence and offered the deal to Reaves and his camp who subsequently turned it down, leaving some to believe that the two sides could be heading toward a divorce sooner than later.

Reaves turning down the extension didn’t signal that he wanted to leave the Lakers, though, as it’s simply a matter of earning power under the CBA. Reaves will be eligible to make more money next summer when he can opt out of his player option for the 2026-27 season and hit unrestricted free agency.

The star guard has shown no indications of wanting to leave Los Angeles and both sides are reportedly motivated to find a deal next summer, which is why the Lakers offered the extension, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers made the offer, sources said, understanding that Reaves would turn it down, but the franchise wanted to show its interest in him nonetheless and did not want to send the wrong signal by not offering it. Both sides, sources told ESPN, are motivated to find a deal next summer.

There were no surprises on either end it seems when Reaves declined the offer, a formality at this point given that both sides understand that he can make more simply by waiting. Reaves previously signed a four year, $54 million deal that was below market and understandably wants to be paid closer to his actual on-court value.

Reaves has been consistent about his desire to stay in Los Angeles for the entirety of his career and for good reason as the organization and fanbase love him and he has the personality and work ethic to survive in a demanding city. Even though Reaves is already 27 years old, there’s optimism that he still has more upside as a player so it would make sense for the Lakers to do everything in their power to retain him.

Austin Reaves explains why he wants to stay with Lakers for entire career

When Austin Reaves signed with the Lakers, it must have been a dream true. Reaves explained that he grew up rooting for the Lakers and cheering on Kobe Bryant, two strong reasons behind his desire to stay with the Lakers for his entire career.

