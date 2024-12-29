Lakers Rumors: Dorian Finney-Smith & Shake Milton Acquired From Nets For D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis & Second-Round Picks

Los Angeles Lakers general manage Rob Pelinka said he was gonna wait 30 games to evaluate the team’s roster before deciding if moves to improve are necessary or even worth it.

The Lakers have now played 31 games and are 18-13, putting them in fifth place in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

True to his word, Pelinka obviously feels this team is worth investing in as the Lakers have finally made a trade. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, L.A. is sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton:

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V175zGtmKW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2024

The Lakers are sending their own second-round picks in 2027, 2030 and 2031 to the Nets, sources said. https://t.co/HVMvSp9N4K — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2024

Finney-Smith is a player that the Lakers have been linked to for a while and now they finally acquire the 3-and-D wing from Brooklyn. He is in the midst of a career year, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range on 5.4 attempts.

Milton is essentially a throw-in in this trade but is actually much more than that as the guard is averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 assists this season while shooting 38.9% from deep.

He will help replace some of what the Lakers are losing with Russell, who is on an expiring contract and had seemingly been on the trade block for years.

Russell’s production had dipped this season while Lewis hasn’t panned out how the Lakers had hoped, which is why L.A. felt comfortable making this trade, which only included second round draft pick compensation.

This move also helps the Lakers when it comes to the salary cap, per Bobby Marks of ESPN:

The Lakers get much needed wing depth and flexibility below the second apron. Below 2nd apron: $3.5M (was $30K) Dorian Finney-Smith: $14.9M and $15.4M (P) Shake Milton: $2.9M, $3M (NGTY), $3.3M (NGTY) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 29, 2024

With the trade deadline around the corner in February, the Lakers can still trade two first round picks and one second if they want to search for other roster upgrades with center being a known position of need.

In the meantime though, this is a quality trade to address a few needs they had, most notably a 3-and-D wing. Finney-Smith has a $15.3 million player option for next season that he will likely decline if he continues having this strong of a season, although the Lakers will surely be interested in retaining the 31-year-old if everything goes well.

JJ Redick: Max Christie provides optionality for Lakers

With this trade for Finney-Smith, it will be interesting to see if head coach JJ Redick tweaks the Lakers’ starting lineup again.

He recently inserted Max Christie with the starters and it has worked well with the head coach recently talking about the optionality it gives them defensively. Finney-Smith is a much more experienced player though so could take Christie or Rui Hachimura’s spot alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

