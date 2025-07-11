Rumors

Lakers Rumors: Eric Dixon Won’t Play In Summer League & Hasn’t Signed Two-Way Contract Due To Foot Injury

Corey Hansford
3 Min Read
Eric Dixon, Lakers, Villanova
Feb 18, 2025; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Immediately following the 2025 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers worked to sign some players who went undrafted to different contracts. The first player reported for the Lakers was Villanova big man Eric Dixon to a two-way contract.

Dixon is an intriguing prospect as he led all of college basketball in scoring last season at 23.3 points per game and is a stretch big man who shot 40.7% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game. But Lakers fans have yet to see Dixon during Summer League for a reason that was not previously disclosed.

Dixon was seen during the Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League opener on a scooter with a boot on his foot and Lakers Nation’s own Daniel Starkand reports that he won’t be suiting up in Summer League due to this injury:

Furthermore, Dan Woike of The Athletic adds that Dixon has yet to sign his two-way deal with the Lakers as they get opinions on what the best move is as he deals with this foot issue:

This is unfortunate news for Dixon as the Summer League could have given the Lakers and the fans a glimpse of what he could bring to the team. Not to mention a foot injury for a big man is always a bit more concerning.

Hopefully the injury turns out to be on the minor side and Dixon will be able to recover in time to be ready for training camp. The Lakers are already without their lone 2025 draft pick for the Summer League as Adou Thiero deals with a knee injury and these are developmental opportunities that are being missed.

Bronny James, Lakers fall to Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks in Las Vegas Summer League opener

Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers opened their Las Vegas Summer League stint against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks and came up just short in a two-point loss.

