Lakers Rumors: Eric Dixon Won’t Play In Summer League & Hasn’t Signed Two-Way Contract Due To Foot Injury

Immediately following the 2025 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers worked to sign some players who went undrafted to different contracts. The first player reported for the Lakers was Villanova big man Eric Dixon to a two-way contract.

Dixon is an intriguing prospect as he led all of college basketball in scoring last season at 23.3 points per game and is a stretch big man who shot 40.7% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game. But Lakers fans have yet to see Dixon during Summer League for a reason that was not previously disclosed.

Dixon was seen during the Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League opener on a scooter with a boot on his foot and Lakers Nation’s own Daniel Starkand reports that he won’t be suiting up in Summer League due to this injury:

Just saw Eric Dixon wheeling himself on a little scooter and wearing a boot. Not sure what the injury is but I was told he won’t be suiting up in Summer League. https://t.co/Uql5rXV3wa — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) July 11, 2025

Furthermore, Dan Woike of The Athletic adds that Dixon has yet to sign his two-way deal with the Lakers as they get opinions on what the best move is as he deals with this foot issue:

For those asking – Villanova big Eric Dixon isn’t playing this summer for the Lakers as he deals with a foot injury. Currently getting opinions on what’s best move. He hasn’t signed his two-way deal with the Lakers yet. People just acting with caution ahead of his rookie season. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 11, 2025

This is unfortunate news for Dixon as the Summer League could have given the Lakers and the fans a glimpse of what he could bring to the team. Not to mention a foot injury for a big man is always a bit more concerning.

Hopefully the injury turns out to be on the minor side and Dixon will be able to recover in time to be ready for training camp. The Lakers are already without their lone 2025 draft pick for the Summer League as Adou Thiero deals with a knee injury and these are developmental opportunities that are being missed.

Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers opened their Las Vegas Summer League stint against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks and came up just short in a two-point loss.

