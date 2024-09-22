Lakers Rumors: Harry Giles III Agrees To Contract With Hornets
Harry Giles III, Lakers
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2023-24 season hopeful that their new group of frontcourt players would be able to produce enough to give Anthony Davis a break from having to play center all season.

The Lakers signed Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes to minimum contract with player options last summer, which were widely praised signings at the time. In theory, they did would be able complement Davis with Wood stretching the floor and Hayes as a rim-runner.

Injuries and inconsistencies led to the Lakers searching for help in the frontcourt late in the season though, which led to the signing of Harry Giles III to a two-way contract. Giles started the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets and had a few moments on the court before he was waived. With him on the market and without many other options, Los Angeles gambled on the former first-round pick and No. 1 overall high school recruit.

His time with the team was short-lived and he didn’t get many opportunities, and he has now moved on to the Charlotte Hornets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Giles played sparingly down the stretch of the season for the Lakers, appearing in blowout situations and not getting many opportunities to show what he was capable of. Ultimately, the 26-year-old only appeared in seven games for L.A.

He should now get a chance in training camp and the preseason on the young Hornets, and perhaps playing in his hometown will rejuvenate Giles’ career.

Christian Koloko waiting to get cleared to play for Lakers

As for the Lakers, they head into the 2024-25 season with similar frontcourt issues. Both Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes picked up their player options to return to the team, but the former underwent knee surgery and will miss the start of the season.

The Lakers recently announced that they are bringing in seven-footer Christian Koloko on a two-way contract, essentially replacing the spot that Harry Giles III had to end last season. Koloko dealt with a severe blot clot issue and is still waiting to get cleared by the NBA, although he recently said he is feeling healthy.

“I feel amazing,” Koloko told TMZ. “My doctors gave me the green light but now we’re just waiting on the NBA. We’re pretty optimistic. Hopefully, everything goes well.”

