Lakers Rumors: Hornets’ Terry Rozier Held In ‘High Regard’ Among Trade Possibilities

With the Los Angeles Lakers getting off to an 0-3 start and the lack of perimeter shooting obviously apparent, it makes sense that the front office is eyeing potential trade targets to help improve the team and turn things around. One that was mentioned during the offseason was Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier.

Though he isn’t the bigger wing defender the team also needs, Rozier undoubtedly fits the bill on the offensive side of the ball as a capable perimeter scorer and shooter who can create his own shot but is also comfortable operating off the ball.

A trade didn’t materialize during the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the door is completely closed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rozier is high on the Lakers’ trade list and the team could look to make a deal if the Hornets are willing to engage:

Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities, but the dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on. Despite LaMelo Ball being sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Rozier recently suffering his own sprained ankle, the Hornets and coach Steve Clifford are off to a 2-1 start in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers’ interest in Rozier makes a lot of sense, but if Charlotte feels like they can compete in the Eastern Conference, they will likely be reluctant to give him up. As Charania noted, their strong start makes it more likely they would want to keep Rozier around.

It is obviously early, but so far, Rozier is averaging 23.5 points and 8.5 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. In fact, Rozier has shot at least 37 percent or better from deep in four of the last five seasons.

What is clear is that the Lakers roster, as currently constructed, simply does not have enough shooting despite the improvements in other areas. Adding just a couple of knockdown shooters would do wonders for this team going forward and the Lakers’ front office seemingly has an eye on doing just that.

One of the few players who would be deemed a “shooter” on the Lakers is two-way player Cole Swider. The undrafted rookie would be hard-pressed to get in the rotation regardless, but now an injury will keep him down.

Swider has suffered a navicular stress reaction in his right foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

