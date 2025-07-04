Lakers Rumors: Interest In Free Agent Guard Ryan Rollins

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to explore different ways to improve their roster. Center was the position the team has been linked to most, but the front office will also look at wings and guards who they feel can help the team as well and one interesting one is former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Ryan Rollins.

A second-round pick in 2022, Rollins has developed into a solid player over the past couple of seasons and enjoyed his best year to date last season with the Bucks. While he was originally a restricted free agent this summer, the Bucks rescinded his qualifying offer making him free to sign with any team now, and he has some suitors.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers are one of a number of teams who are interested in signing Rollins in free agency:

Coming off the best season of his career, 23-year-old free agent guard Ryan Rollins has drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype.

At 6’4″, Rollins has good size at the point guard position and has shown excellent progress since being drafted in Milwaukee. He was excellent in the G League, averaging 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 38.3% form 3-point range in his multiple stints. But last season was the first chance he got to really shine on an NBA stage and he took full advantage.

His overall numbers don’t stand out much as he averaged just 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. However, those numbers jumped to 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19 games as a starter while also shooting 45.2% from 3-point range in those games. And at just 23 years old, there is still plenty of room for him to grow which is surely why the Lakers, amongst other teams, are interested in bringing him in.

Players who can defend and knock down open 3-pointers are a necessity in this league and Rollins is someone who can do that and would be a nice addition to the backcourt rotation if the Lakers are able to sign him.

Lakers still expected to sign De’Anthony Melton in free agency

Another player the Lakers have been linked to since the start of free agency is guard De’Anthony Melton, who is coming off a partially torn ACL last season with the Golden State Warriors. Things have been pretty quiet on that front since free agency began, but it seems as if the Lakers are still in the driver’s seat to bring him in this summer.

