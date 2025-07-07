Lakers Rumors: Interest In Malcolm Brogdon

With free agency now a week old, there remains some intriguing options available for the Los Angeles Lakers to improve their roster. Bringing in another guard who can fit next to Luka Doncic is a real possibility and one of the better players still on the open market is Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year has long been one of the most reliable guards in the league when healthy. He has proven he can contribute to a winning team and thus, he is drawing interest from around the league, including L.A.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers are among the number of teams who have expressed interest in Brogdon, who might require a sign-and-trade to acquire:

All of these scenarios, furthermore, are sure to have an impact on Brogdon. League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon’s exit from Washington and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old. That list includes the Clippers, Suns and Lakers as well as the Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings and Bucks.

Brogdon is coming off his worst season in a long time as he averaged his fewest points since his rookie season while also posting career-lows in field goal and 3-point percentage. Furthermore, he was limited to just 28 games on the Wizards due to injury, though there is also the likelihood that Washington held him out as they were jockeying for better draft odds.

Even still, in the right situation Brogdon can still be an excellent guard who can create, defend and shoot. He has averaged 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career while knocking down 38.8% from 3-point range. And whether he is starting or coming off the bench he could be an important contributor for this Lakers team should they be able to bring him in.

Lakers interested in Bradley Beal if bought out

Malcolm Brogdon isn’t the only guard the Lakers have interest in as the team is also expected to be one of the suitors for Bradley Beal should he be bought out by the Phoenix Suns. The fit in Phoenix wasn’t right for Beal as that team greatly underperformed, but he is a former 3-time All-Star who will be looking to get his career back on track and the Lakers could provide the ideal stage to do just that.

