Lakers Rumors: Jake LaRavia Signing Two-Year Contract

The start of NBA free agency kicked off on Monday afternoon with the Los Angeles Lakers expected to be one of the more aggressive teams.

The Lakers have a number of needs, most notably the center position, and also the wing as well with the expected departure of Dorian Finney-Smith, who is signing with the Houston Rockets.

With the Lakers losing Finney-Smith, they have opened up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $14.1 million, giving them more spending power in free agency than they originally expected to have.

They began to use that on the first day of free agency by agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with former Sacramento Kings wing Jake LaRavia, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

Free agent forward Jake LaRavia has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. LaRavia had a strong finish after joining the Sacramento Kings last season. pic.twitter.com/hXw9E1PzZV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Fully guaranteed deal for Jake LaRavia in Los Angeles — negotiated tonight by agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency. https://t.co/rAKs7XLYpv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

It appears LaRavia is being brought in as part of the Lakers’ mid-level exception, which means they still have around $8.3 million remaining to use.

The 21-year-old was originally drafted 21st overall in 2022 out of Wake Forest. He has played in 136 games across three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, averaging 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range. In 66 games this past season split between the two teams, he put up 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

LaRavia is a versatile forward that will help fill the void left by Finney-Smith and at just 21 years of age, there is hope that he will continue to grow with the Lakers’ young core.

LeBron James and Lakers have not had trade talks

One other storyline surrounding the Lakers to monitor involves LeBron James as despite picking up his player option, his future with the organization remains uncertain as his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports put out a statement hinting at the possibility if they do not like how L.A.’s roster shapes up.

It appears it has not gotten to that point though as Paul cleared the air and revealed that no trade talks between James and the Lakers have taken place to this point. That could change in the future, but for now it appears LeBron is planning on playing his 23rd NBA season in purple and gold.

