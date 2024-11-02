Lakers Rumors: Jazz Not Interested In D’Angelo Russell & First-Round Picks For Walker Kessler

The Los Angeles Lakers opted to not make any major moves in the offseason and bring a majority of their team back from last season. This was somewhat of a surprise as, at one point, it appeared to be almost an inevitability that guard D’Angelo Russell would be traded in favor of a more fitting complementary piece.

Several names have been tossed out as potential targets for L.A. via trade. Most of them have been wings, but there have been a handful of centers the Lakers reportedly feel would be worth parting with assets for. One of them is Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler.

Kessler has been among the most sought after bigs on the trade market for quite some time, as the Jazz are not in championship contention and could choose to part with some players to build out future assets. But, according to Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic, L.A. may not have the required assets:

While our Jovan Buha recently reported the Lakers have interest in Kessler, a Jazz source indicated the possible framework of a deal — D’Angelo Russell and multiple first-round picks — would not be of interest. As noted above, though, there could be other Lakers iterations that might be of more interest.

Given the salary-matching restraints, a deal involving Russell and multiple first-round would not be legal as is. The Jazz would need to add around $12.5 million in outgoing salary to make this deal legal, which would mean Jordan Clarkson or three of Taylor Hendricks, Cody Williams, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier. That along could make it not worthwhile for Utah.

But there are still other frameworks that L.A. seems to reportedly be pursuing. If the Lakers wanted, say, Kessler and Collin Sexton, they would need to send only $2.6 million out with Russell to make it legal, plus whatever picks the Jazz demanded.

It wouldn’t be the easiest path, but if the Lakers want to land Kessler, there are ways to make it happen and enough smoke to suggest a fire.

D’Angelo Russell crediting preparedness of coaching staff

Following a career-year last season, D’Angelo Russell is essentially playing for his next contract and there is pressure mounting.

Fortunately, Russell and the Lakers have really bought into what new head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff are preaching, and the Ohio State product actually credited them for the team’s 3-0 start.

