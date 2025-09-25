Lakers Rumors: Joey & Jesse Buss To Remain With Organization After Sale Is Finalized

The next era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball begins during the 2025-26 season as the franchise has several new faces leading the way.

Luka Doncic is primed and ready to assume the role as the next face of the Lakers following an offseason dedicated to transforming his body. Doncic looked excellent in EuroBasket 2025, so much so that the front office is reportedly softening its stance on taking back long-term money in deals in order to give the star as much as support as he needs for a title chase.

Off the court, the franchise is seeing a massive shift in ownership as the Buss family sold its majority stake to Mark Walter who will be the new controlling owner. While the sale is expected to be finalized later this year, but Jeanie Buss is set to remain with the organization as the primary governor for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Jeanie’s brothers Joey and Jesse announced they are launching a new sports acquisition business. The new venture is an investment firm that identify and potential acquisitions and partnerships globally, but Joey and Jesse will reportedly remain in their roles with the Lakers after the sale is completed, via Dave McMenamin and Shams Charania of ESPN:

Both brothers will remain with the Lakers after the sale is finalized, with their older sister, Jeanie Buss, continuing to serve as the primary team governor for the foreseeable future, sources said.

Joey currently serves as the alternate governor and vice president of research and development while Jesse serves as the Lakers’ assistant general manager. The brothers have made names for themselves running critical pieces of the organization, so it’s good to hear that they’ll remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Dr. Jerry Buss would be proud of how his children have managed the franchise in his stead, making good on his original investment in the team. Not only did the Buss family set a record for a franchise sell at $10 billion, but they also managed to win a championship this decade.

With Doncic and Walter set to take over for the storied franchise, the Buss family can rest easy knowing they laid the groundwork for what looks like a bright future.

Jeanie Buss believes Luka Doncic is ideal representation of Lakers basketball globally

Luka Doncic was the perfect superstar for the Lakers to chase after as his game and personality is tailor-made for Hollywood. Jeanie Buss is a believer in Doncic’s potential and thinks he’s the ideal representation of Lakers basketball globally.

