Lakers Rumors: Jordan Goodwin Contract Details

After being signed to a two-way contract in the middle of the season, Jordan Goodwin quickly became an essential part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation.

It became clear early on that Goodwin would need to be converted to a standard NBA contract in order to be eligible for the postseason, and after he exhausted all of his two-way eligibility, the Lakers did exactly that. The team waived Reddish in order to sign Goodwin, so he will now be able to play in the rest of the regular season games and the playoffs.

Goodwin’s tenure with the Lakers may not end there though. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the guard’s contract includes a team option for the 2025-26 season with a partial guarantee:

Jordan Goodwin's two-year minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers includes a team option for the 2025-26 season, a league source told @spotrac. If the Lakers pick up that team option, there's a small partial guarantee that will trigger. The deal becomes fully guaranteed on… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 29, 2025

It’s hard to imagine the Lakers not picking up that option this summer as Goodwin can provide tremendous value for them on a minimum contract. They could also use his contract as salary ballast in a trade if needed.

Goodwin has brought a toughness in his short time with the Lakers though on both sides of the ball. He is not afraid to scrap and defend hard, and has also been a threat on the offensive glass and from behind the arc. When the Lakers traded Max Christie, they were short on point-of-attack defense and Goodwin has come in and filled that role exceptionally over the last couple of months.

For a guy that has bounced around and worked his way through the G League for a few years, it is cool to see Goodwin earn this contract with the Lakers and hopefully it is the start of a successful partnership.

JJ Redick expresses confidence in Jordan Goodwin

One of Jordan Goodwin’s biggest supporters in his time with the Lakers has been JJ Redick, and the head coach expressed confidence in the guard after landing his new deal.

“Just his competitive spirit, his toughness. I joked with him in the morning, he can’t get soft on us now. He’s been a banshee for us since he’s been with us on the two-way and has provided not just the attitude, the toughness on the court, but he’s played some really good basketball for us. We’re very confident in him.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!