Lakers Rumors: Jordan Goodwin Signed To Two-Way Contract & Armel Traoré Waived

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster has undergone some wholesale changes over the last week after the blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic.

While acquiring players like Doncic and Mark Williams makes the Lakers better in the short and long term, they gave up some quality pieces as well. One notably roster weakness that L.A. was not able to address at the trade deadline was point of attack defense after dealing away both Max Christie and Cam Reddish.

The Lakers have an open roster spot so could address that need on the buyout market. They are not wasting any time though as they are signing one of their own, Jordan Goodwin from the South Bay Lakers, to a two-way contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way NBA deal. Goodwin has played for G League South Bay after going to training camp with the Lakers.

The Lakers will be waiving rookie Armel Traoré in order to open up a two-way spot for Goodwin:

Lakers are waiving Armel Traore to pick up Goodwin.

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Lakers now have Goodwin, Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III on two-way contracts.

Goodwin is a 26-year-old guard that went undrafted in 2021 out of Saint Louis. He has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies and in 57 total games during the 2023-24 NBA season, Goodwin averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.5 minutes.

He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers during training camp and after being waived ended up with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

In 14 regular season games for South Bay, Goodwin has averaged 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range.

Goodwin is not known for his scoring or shooting, but it’s not like that is what is needed on this Lakers roster. He is a strong defender on the perimeter and rebounder, which L.A. is lacking, and has NBA experience to provide some depth for JJ Redick’s team.

JJ Redick discusses what Mark Williams will bring to Lakers

The Lakers were able to get a center to replace Anthony Davis before the trade deadline with the acquisition of Mark Williams. He attended Duke, just like JJ Redick, and the Lakers head coach discussed what the big man will bring to the team.

“We feel that Mark is a young starting center in this NBA, and he provides that vertical threat. Think we as a staff have a job to do in developing him as a screener, decision-maker in the pocket and on the defensive end, but we’re confident with his character, work ethic, IQ, that he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

