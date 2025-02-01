Lakers Rumors: Keeping An Eye On Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe Ahead Of Trade Deadline

This upcoming week is an important one for the Los Angeles Lakers as there is a growing anticipation for general manager Rob Pelinka to make moves. The center position is an area of concern with Anthony Davis sidelined, and one name worth checking in on is Brooklyn Nets big Day’Ron Sharpe.

It is worth noting that these two teams have already worked together on a deal with the Lakers acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith last month. Shake Milton was a bit of a surprising addition to that trade, although Sharpe would have been a better option.

Relationships matter and Pelinka tends to talk to general managers he has familiarity with. Sharpe is going to be a center that L.A. will keep an eye on ahead of Feb. 6 and perhaps Pelinka and Sean Marks can get another trade done, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

The Lakers are keeping an eye on Sharpe after Anthony Davis prodded them to add another big man. ClutchPoints reported that L.A. wanted Sharpe in the Dorian Finney-Smith trade, but the Nets demanded more draft picks in compensation, so the Lakers ended up settling for Shake Milton. Nets GM Sean Marks and Los Angeles’ Rob Pelinka could reengage before the Feb. 6 deadline on Sharpe, who is cheap, still just 23 years old and a strong rebounder.

A concern is that Sharpe is an undersized center at 6’9″ but he makes up for it with his stature at 265 pounds. Toughness is something that the Lakers are missing, although Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt have helped out in that department.

Through 26 games, Sharper is averaging 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds on 48.2% from the field. Admittedly, the former North Carolina Tarheel should not be L.A.’s first option when looking to trade for a big but could be a solid option for the short and long term at just 23 years of age.

With other centers like Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela and Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic potentially being available, looking to add a veteran may be more beneficial than Sharpe. However, if those targets are not available, bringing in the fourth-year big is not the end of the world.

Lakers had previous interest in Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe

This is not the first time the Lakers have been linked to Day’Ron Sharpe. He is an intriguing option with him being on the younger side and could be a player to keep for the future.

With that being said, L.A. has been monitoring the availability of Sharpe for a while now and continue to ahead of this week’s trade deadline.

