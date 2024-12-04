Lakers Rumors: Monitoring Availability Of Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite a recent rough stretch, are still in playoff contention though it’s clear the roster is missing a couple of pieces to vault them into the contender tier.

The Lakers are getting an MVP-caliber season out of Anthony Davis while LeBron James remains a constant on the offensive end, but it’s clear at this juncture of the 2024-25 season that the two stars could use more help. Injuries to Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have depleted the team’s front court depth, while Jaxson Hayes is also expected to miss more time due to a sprained ankle.

Los Angeles has reportedly been eyeing a center to play alongside and backup Davis, with Jonas Valanciunas being the most popular name. In fact, the Lakers have been dangling Gabe Vincent and a couple of second round picks in exchange for Valanciunas though the Washington Wizards have yet to bite.

If L.A. can’t acquire Valanciunas, they could pivot to someone like the Brooklyn Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe whom the team is reportedly monitoring, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Teams gauging the trade market for a backup center are monitoring Day’Ron Sharpe, who’s expected to return soon from a hamstring injury for the Nets. With Noah Clowney out for at least a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle, it’s an opportunity for the 23-year-old Sharpe to jump back into the rotation immediately. Sharpe, who’s eligible for restricted free agency this summer, is being monitored by the Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers, and Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype.

Sharpe was unable to play at the start of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp, though he made his debut on Monday night. Sharpe, a former first-round pick, has shown flashes of being an energetic big man who can run the floor and clean up the boards.

Although Sharpe is undersized at 6’9″ he would still be an upgrade to the Lakers’ current rotation as they’re in desperate need of another big body who can guard opposing centers and rebound. His upcoming restricted free agency could cause a snag in trade talks, but taking a flier on Sharpe who’s still only 23 years old is a worthwhile gamble.

Aside from rotation players, the Lakers have also been linked to bigger names like Zach LaVine. Recently, LaVine was caught on video responding to fans who suggested he could be traded to Los Angeles.

