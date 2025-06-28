Lakers Rumors: Latest On Walker Kessler, Nic Claxton, Robert Williams III, Clint Capela & More

The NBA offseason is underway and there already have been some big moves around the league, although to this point the Los Angeles Lakers have not done anything.

The Lakers don’t currently have a center on the roster and have other needs as well that they would like to address. They only have the taxpayer mid-level exception of around $5 million to use, but Rob Pelinka said he will be active on both the trade and free agency markets to make the needed roster upgrades.

It seems that the Lakers’ top choice at the center position is Utah Jazz 23-year-old Walker Kessler, who would certainly fit the billing of what the Lakers are looking for. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN though, the Jazz have continued to have a high price tag on the big man:

But rumors swirled this week, linking L.A. to trade talks with the Utah Jazz for center Walker Kessler and the Miami Heat for wing Andrew Wiggins, and representatives for both Reaves and Vincent were not contacted about any of the teams involved, sources told ESPN, which is customary when a trade nears the finish line. Kessler was one of the centers L.A. inquired about last season before the Williams trade, sources told ESPN, but Utah’s asking price — multiple first-round picks — was too steep. The 23-year-old 7-footer averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds (including a league-leading 4.6 offensive rebounds) and 2.4 blocks in his third season with the Jazz.

Elsewhere, the Lakers also have registered interest in Onyeka Okongwu, Nic Claxton, Robert Williams III, Clint Capela, Al Horford and Brook Lopez:

The Lakers called the Atlanta Hawks about their 6-10, athletic big man Onyeka Okongwu last season, sources told ESPN. Other centers under contract that the Lakers have mulled internally since last season include Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and Portland’s Robert Williams III, sources told ESPN. Among the other free agent big men L.A. could target are veterans Clint Capela, Al Horford and Brook Lopez.

Capela, Lopez and Horford would all be solid stop-gap options for the taxpayer mid-level exception, but no one from that group would be the Lakers’ long-term answer at center. With that being the case, Pelinka may have to turn to the trade market if that is what they are looking for.

Lakers looking for wings in addition to centers

Center isn’t the only position the Lakers are in need of as recent reports also indicate they are active in the market looking to add wings as well. They helped fill that need by drafting Adou Thiero out of Arkansas, although more veteran depth is probably still needed as well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!