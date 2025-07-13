Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Actually Was Notified Of Sale To Mark Walter

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a peculiar position as despite picking up his player option for the 2025-26 season, his future in the organization is currently uncertain.

James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports put out a statement saying that the 40-year-old is looking to compete for championships at this stage of his career. The Lakers have not yet made the moves necessary to reach that level, prioritizing the future now that they have a 26-year-old superstar in Luka Doncic.

While James and Doncic remain close and share a mutual respect, it would be understandable if the former isn’t happy about the direction the Lakers are going. Some reports have indicated they are prioritizing 2027 as the time to go all-in with Doncic, which would obviously be after James career is over.

Additionally, a recent report by Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN indicated that Doncic was given a heads up about the team’s ownership sale to Mark Walter, while James was not:

When the Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Mark Walter on June 18, Doncic was given a heads-up and notably posted a congratulations on social media afterward. James was not given the same notice and did not post any public acknowledgement afterward.

It appears that was incorrect though as Shelburne and Windhorst updated their story to say that LeBron was indeed notified through his representation:

When the Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Mark Walter on June 18, Doncic was given a heads-up and notably posted a congratulations on social media afterward. After the publication of this article, sources said James was notified of the sale, via his representation. But he did not post any public acknowledgement.

James and the Lakers have always had a very cordial relationship, so even if they are prioritizing Doncic’s timeline, it makes sense that the 22-year veteran was at least notified about the monumental, record-breaking ownership sale.

ESPN also previously reported that both James and Doncic were excited about Walter taking over the Lakers, so this all seems like a bunch of nothing. Regardless though, LeBron’s future is still uncertain as it remains to be seen if he will be suiting up for the purple and gold or elsewhere in his 23rd season.

LeBron James attended Lakers Summer League game

Despite whatever displeasure LeBron James currently has for the Lakers, he was in attendance for their Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in Las Vegas. LeBron was, of course, supporting his son Bronny James, but was also seen talking with Lakers players and coaches during the game.

